"We got recruited to the Illuminati" - Bryce Hall reacts to Ryan Garcia's deleted tweets accusing the TikToker of "messing with underage kids"

Ryan Garcia's accusation against influencer Bryce Hall has led to a sarcastic response from the popular TikToker.

'KingRy' is in the midst of his training camp in preparation for his much-anticipated clash with Devin Haney on Apr. 20. But the recent social media activity of the talented boxer has led to concerns that he may be abusing drugs or alcohol.

Garcia recently took to X to claim that he was forced to watch children be sexually assaulted, as well as claiming that he knew several high-profile figures that featured on Jeffrey Epstein's infamous list.

The pugilist took aim at Hall yesterday on X by stating that the TikToker had also "messed with underage children," but the posts have since been deleted.

Hall has now responded to 'KingRy' by posting the following:

"It’s true, Ryan was with me on Epstein’s Island. We got recruited to the Illuminati together and did a blood sacrifice while worshipping Satan. He’s trying to leave the cult now and is getting exposed by the masses."

See Bryce Hall's response to Ryan Garcia below:

Garcia denied accusations that he has a drug problem during a recent press conference ahead of his clash with Devin Haney. But the erratic behavior of 'KingRy' appears to indicate an underlying issue of some kind.

Sean Strickland shares strong message about brain damage in wake of Ryan Garcia's antics

Ryan Garcia has been the talk of the boxing world over the past week, with the professional boxer displaying extremely uncharacteristic behavior, both online and during media obligations.

In the wake of his concerning carryings-on, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has sounded off on the sport of boxing as a whole, pointing to the severe brain damage fighters often suffer.

Strickland highlighted the massive amount of amateur fights in Garcia's career and believes that the talented pugilist's recent behavior stems from the brain damage absorbed over the years.

'Tarzan' took to X and wrote this:

"Boxing is such a horrible sport. You guys have no idea how brutal it is to train for. I only train with my friends who are good boxers if there in camp and they have NO other training partners, just because the risk of brain damage is so high, actually its unavoidable"

He added:

"No amount of money is worth the damage that has been done to this kids brain... I'm out."

See Strickland's posts about Ryan Garcia and boxing below:

