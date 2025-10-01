"We have got WWE crossovers" - Conor McGregor makes huge BKFC fight claim, hints at major signing

Conor McGregor wants to fight in BKFC, the promotion he partly owns. The former two-division UFC Champion has been seen at several Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship events and spoke recently about his desire to participate in the promotion.Ahead of the hugely anticipated BKFC 82: Perry vs. Stephens clash, McGregor highlighted the growth of his promotion while adding that he had signed a WWE star.“BKFC is on the rise, it is global. Tonight, I introduced my new heavyweight signing, WWE superstar. So we have got WWE crossovers now.”It is anyone’s guess who this WWE star could be, but no confirmation of the signing has been made. The Irishman then added that he wants to fight in the promotion.“Everyone wants to do this. I want to do it. I own the thing and I want to do it. This is the stable of solidness. If you are a tough bad motherf*****.”Watch Conor McGregor's comments below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcGregor has been on a promotion spree for the latest BKFC event. He recently threatened Mike Perry, who is one of the main event fighters, with being fired if he didn’t perform well.When asked by a fan what would happen if Perry did well in the fight, the Irishman claimed the pair would fight.Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. The former champion broke his leg during the fight, which led to a stoppage. However, McGregor has been hinting at a return to fighting for a while and wants a UFC scrap.Conor McGregor makes UFC White House demandsOne event McGregor is keen on fighting in is at the White House. The event is part of America’s 250th birthday and is expected to be held in 2026.McGregor recently posted on X about his demands to fight on the card. The former champion wants $100million and 100 Golden Visas for family and friends.Regarding who McGregor wants to fight at the White House card, the Irishman had just one name: Michael Chandler.The pair were to face off at UFC 303, but the fight was canceled after McGregor injured his toe. Chandler, too, has been waiting for a fight with McGregor and has called out the Irishman several times.