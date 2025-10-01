  • home icon
  • MMA
  • "We have got WWE crossovers" - Conor McGregor makes huge BKFC fight claim, hints at major signing

"We have got WWE crossovers" - Conor McGregor makes huge BKFC fight claim, hints at major signing

By Saiyed Adeem Karim
Modified Oct 01, 2025 06:40 GMT
Palomnino v Davis - Bare Knuckle Fighting - Source: Getty
Conor McGregor is keen to fight in BKFC - Source: Getty

Conor McGregor wants to fight in BKFC, the promotion he partly owns. The former two-division UFC Champion has been seen at several Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship events and spoke recently about his desire to participate in the promotion.

Ad

Ahead of the hugely anticipated BKFC 82: Perry vs. Stephens clash, McGregor highlighted the growth of his promotion while adding that he had signed a WWE star.

“BKFC is on the rise, it is global. Tonight, I introduced my new heavyweight signing, WWE superstar. So we have got WWE crossovers now.”

It is anyone’s guess who this WWE star could be, but no confirmation of the signing has been made. The Irishman then added that he wants to fight in the promotion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Everyone wants to do this. I want to do it. I own the thing and I want to do it. This is the stable of solidness. If you are a tough bad motherf*****.”

Watch Conor McGregor's comments below:

Ad

McGregor has been on a promotion spree for the latest BKFC event. He recently threatened Mike Perry, who is one of the main event fighters, with being fired if he didn’t perform well.

When asked by a fan what would happen if Perry did well in the fight, the Irishman claimed the pair would fight.

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. The former champion broke his leg during the fight, which led to a stoppage. However, McGregor has been hinting at a return to fighting for a while and wants a UFC scrap.

Ad

Conor McGregor makes UFC White House demands

One event McGregor is keen on fighting in is at the White House. The event is part of America’s 250th birthday and is expected to be held in 2026.

McGregor recently posted on X about his demands to fight on the card. The former champion wants $100million and 100 Golden Visas for family and friends.

Regarding who McGregor wants to fight at the White House card, the Irishman had just one name: Michael Chandler.

The pair were to face off at UFC 303, but the fight was canceled after McGregor injured his toe. Chandler, too, has been waiting for a fight with McGregor and has called out the Irishman several times.

About the author
Saiyed Adeem Karim

Saiyed Adeem Karim

Twitter icon

Saiyed Adeem Karim is the MMA CM for Sportskeeda and started his sportswriting journey right here.

He started his career working for one of India's biggest FMCG companies. He has also worked in creative agencies, and several of his copies have been used in a range of promotions and advertisements.

Saiyed has written for several football sites between his SK stints. He also wrote WWE and MMA articles before managing teams at Mediareferee/Soccersouls.

When he isn't managing the MMA and Boxing teams at SK, Saiyed tries to relax by playing a ton of FIFA and Racing games.

Saiyed is also a big football and F1 fan and has been supporting Liverpool and McLaren since the late 90s.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications