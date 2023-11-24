"We got ourselves a yappatron 5000" - Fans refute as Belal Muhammad claims Colby Covington is "the easiest matchup in the top 10" 

Belal Muhammad used his social media to indicate he feels that Colby Covington is easy work. Muhammad is the UFC's number two welterweight contender, while Covington is the third-ranked 170-pounder in the company but is getting the next crack at the championship. The two have been jaw-jacking back and forth over the years, with Muhammad recently rekindling this on social media.

Muhammad retweeted an X user by the name of @fau1in, who stated:

"Yeah, you do deserve it. I think naturally we need to see you vs the winner of Colby v Leon… so you’re gonna fight Colby. Good luck. Colby by decision is the only way I see that going, but hey… I thought Brady was gonna starch you and your striking looked incredible so 🤷‍♂️"

In Muhammad's retweet, he proclaimed, "Colby is the easiest matchup in the top 10 for me," and several X users had their say on that.

Check out Belal Muhammad's tweet below:

Some fans felt like it was just talking like @suckdeezknuts, who said:

"we got ourselves a yappatron 5000 over here"

Certain Twitter users disparaged Muhammad's chances of being in a fight of the caliber, such as @Ryan_J_R_, who stated:

"By point fighting? Lmao you don’t have the finish ability therefore you’ll never be marquee PPV forever back up fighter"

Some were dubious about his chances versus Covington, like @MoneyBagsMatas, who quipped:

"I remember the name but you ain’t getting past Colby"

Some disliked the perceived mindset of Belal, like @CarlosT79880223, who said:

"People don’t deserve things, they earn it. Don’t feel entitled to things, it’s a weak way to think"

There were those on X who agreed, like @SonnyxDigital, who stated:

"Belal by however he wants if Colby mans up and faces you"

Some took a moment to troll Colby Covington fans, such as @JtheGoatKSIfan, who quipped:

"*incoming cooby fans* “but colby gave usman a hard fight even tho he had his jaw shattered and have no wins against any current welterweights”"

Colby Covington and his next UFC fight

Colby Covington will next fight UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards with the belt on the line at UFC 296.

The December 16 event is closing out the UFC's 2023 pay-per-view schedule with this 170-pound clash as the headliner.

'Chaos' has wins over former UFC champions like Rafael Dos Anjos, Robbie Lawler, and Tyron Woodley.

This will be Covington's third bid for the UFC welterweight championship after a failed pair of efforts against Kamaru Usman. These fights saw the MAGA enthusiast lose via fifth-round TKO at UFC 245 and then fall by way of UFC 268 via unanimous decision.

Colby Covington has not fought since March 2022, when he bested former best friend/ training partner Jorge Masvidal by way of a unanimous decision at UFC 272.