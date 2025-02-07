"We handle business" - Ellis Badr Barboza ready to claim his manifested destiny in world title challenge against Prajanchai

Ellis Badr Barboza is gearing up for the biggest fight of his young Muay Thai career as he challenges two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the 125-pound Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, Feb. 7.

Just hours ahead of their world title tilt inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the United Kingdom star shared some pre-fight photos on Instagram while doubling down on his resolve to win at all costs in the caption. He wrote:

"Locked in. Weight done professionally. Saturday we handle business. Insha Allah. 🤲🏻"

Battling Prajanchai, who also holds the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship, is a tall task in itself, owing to the Thai icon's blistering combinations and cat-like agility.

Be that as it may, 'El Jefe' can take cues from how Moroccan-Italian standout and former 125-pound Muay Thai king Joseph Lasiri notched a TKO win over Prajanchai in May 2022 to claim 26 pounds of strawweight Muay Thai gold.

Barboza has also proven he can hold his own in an extended all-out brawl, as evidenced by his split-decision victory over Aliff Sor Dechapan last July at ONE Fight Night 23.

ONE Fight 28 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ellis Badr Barboza outlines how world title bout with Prajanchai could go

Ellis Badr Barboza has an idea about how his main event matchup with Prajanchai might play out — at least in the early going.

Speaking with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, the Fairtex Training Center affiliate declared:

"I expect him to come strong, at his best. He's a good fighter. As always, he's gonna be quick - good punching, good kicking. But now it's my time to show my level."

Watch the entire interview here:

