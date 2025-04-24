"We help each other" - Denice Zamboanga highlights supportive atmosphere when training exclusively with female fighters

Denice Zamboanga believes there is a noticeable difference between training with women versus men.
'The Menace' is one big win away from turning her ONE interim atomweight MMA world championship into undisputed gold. Zamboanga will look to get that victory when the promotion returns to the United States on August 1 against reigning atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex.
With a few months to go before the biggest fight of her life, Denice Zamboanga has kept busy in the gym, honing her skills and leaning on her teammate.
During a recent interview with Atleta Filipina, 'The Menace' offered some insight into what it's like training alongside women, and how it compares to working with men in the gym.
"It’s different because when it’s just girls, the power is different," Zamboanga said. "And we’re not uneasy when we spar or train. So when any one of us has a fight, we try to motivate them and we help each other."
Denice Zamboanga gets support from both her teammates and her family
While having a support system in your gym is detrimental to a successful career in combat sports, so is having a supportive family.
"My whole family is very supportive of my career," she said. "They were the ones who really pushed me and constantly asked if I had trained well."
Denice Zamboanga has won six of her last seven fights inside the Circle, including her interim atomweight title-winning performance against Alyona Rassohyna at ONE 170 in January.
That's led her to a showdown with Stamp at ONE 173 in The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado—later this year.
It'll be Zamboanga's toughest test to date, but if she can beat the only three-sport champion in ONE history, she'll etch her name in the history books as one of the best P4P atomweights of all time.
