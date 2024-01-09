“We hit the highest gross in history” - Teofimo Lopez claps back at “liar” Eddie Hearn for remarks on his ability to sell tickets

Boxing star Teofimo Lopez has hit back at promoter Eddie Hearn for his recent comments.

Lopez recently sat down for a chat with Boxing Social where he addressed Hearn's remarks about him not being a box-office draw.

'The Takeover' responded to the Matchroom Sport promoter by calling him a 'liar' and said that the 44-year-old's comments against him were due to Lopez being with a different boxing promotion.

The New York native claimed that his last fight against Josh Taylor in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden was a sellout event. Lopez further said that the bout also topped the rankings of the highest-grossing boxing event at the same venue.

"Eddie Hearn is a fluke and a liar and lying to you guys... If I was under Matchroom, it would be a whole different story. But we're... Top Rank. So, the thing that he said about me saying I can't sell out arenas and stuff, you know, not only did we sell out, me and Josh Taylor, for the Theater in Madison Square Garden. You know what else we did that was great?

"We hit the highest gross in boxing history presenting in the Theater at Madison Square Garden... So you're telling me, someone that can't sell tickets and all these other extra stuff, we hit the highest gross in history? For boxing? I know you're mad."

Check out Teofimo Lopez's response below:

Eddie Hearn claims that Teofimo Lopez vs. Josh Taylor was not a sell-out event

Teofimo Lopez and Eddie Hearn have been at loggerheads for quite some. 'The Takeover's recent response to Hearn regarding his fight against Josh Taylor goes against the boxing promoter's comments made a few weeks ago.

In December, the 44-year-old did an interview with Fight Hub TV where he argued that a fight between Lopez and Shakur Stevenson would not be able to sell more than 4,000 tickets.

Hearn then went on to claim that 'The Takeover's clash against Josh Taylor in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden failed to be a sell-out event.

"Talk about Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez, they can't sell 3000... 4,000 tickets... When [Lopez] fought Josh Taylor for the unified championship at 140 [pounds], they didn't even sell out the Theater."

Check out his comments from the 2:36 mark below:

Lopez and Taylor locked horns in June 2023. The New York native got his hand raised that night via unanimous decision.