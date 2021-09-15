"We honestly need to start talking again about this guy as the GOAT" - Dana White on Anderson Silva

UFC president Dana White heaped praise on Anderson Silva in a recent interview. Although he isn't a fan of past-their-prime athletes trading punches in the ring, White acknowledged the Brazilian's recent boxing performances as terrific. He went on to claim that Anderson Silva might be the greatest combat sports athlete of all time.

"Anderson Silva boxed Tito Ortiz. Tito Ortiz has no f***ing boxing anybody, okay? Evander Holyfield is f***ing 60 years old and he's fighting. You know what I think of this sh*t, it's silly. All of it is silly...Let me say this too. Anderson Silva, we honestly need to start talking again about this as the GOAT. Not Tito because he knocked Tito out in 40 f***ing seconds but you know what, he did to Tito exactly what should be done to Tito. Knocking Tito out in 40 seconds is what should have happened in that fight. Anderson Silva beat Chavez Jr. 46 years old, he's now left the sport in which he was considered one of the greatest of all time, possibly even the greatest of all time. Goes out, beats Chavez Jr. in a boxing match and knocks Tito out in 40 seconds....Anderson Silva might actually be the GOAT of combat sports," Dana White said.

Anderson Silva has proven to be a once-in-a-lifetime combat sports athlete. At the age of 46, the former UFC middleweight champion has found himself a new home inside the boxing ring. Silva picked up two impressive wins in 2021 against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz, respectively.

Check out White's comments on Anderson Silva below:

Dana White guarantees that Jake Paul won't call out Anderson Silva

Following his recent win, Anderson Silva said he'd like to fight either of the Paul brothers next. Dana White also liked the matchup but guaranteed that 'The Problem Child' wouldn't fight Silva.

According to White, Jake Paul knows Silva is a very difficult matchup for him and 'The Problem Child' wouldn't be willing to risk fighting the Brazilian.

"I f***ing guarantee you this, you ain't going to see Jake Paul calling Anderson Silva out. That I promise you. He's his size and he's actually good. He's old which is what Jake Paul likes but he likes to fight old guys that are too small and that are absolutely, positively washed up," White said.

