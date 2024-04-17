"We do our job as athletes in the cage" - Stamp on potential rematch with training partner Jihin Radzuan

Three-sport queen and reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is getting ready to take on close friend and former training partner 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga in June, but she also says she is open to facing current teammate Jihin 'Shadow Cat' Radzuan as well.

Stamp and Jihin began training with each other at Fairtex in Pattaya last year and have sparked an unlikely friendship. The two former adversaries met in the ring at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October 2022, with the Tha fighter winning by three-round unanimous decision.

Now that they are currently honing their skills with each other, Stamp says she is still open to facing Jihin in a rematch.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Stamp said that just like her fight with Zamboanga, she will have no problem facing 'Shadow Cat' if need be.

The 26-year-old Thai phenom said:

"I don't think it would affect our friendship. We do our job as athletes in the cage, we come down as friends."

Stamp is set to face Zamboanga in the main event of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7th.

Stamp on why facing Jihin Radzuan is okay: "Everyone wants to hold a belt"

As the newly crowned ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, Stamp Fairtex wants everyone to get their opportunity to take her gold -- including close friend Jihin Radzuan. On one condition, she needs to earn her shot.

The 26-year-old Thai megastar believes all fighters deserve a shot at the belt, regardless of her relationship with them.

She told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I'd accept it. Everyone wants to hold a belt, of course. However, I'd like her to face all the other people in the rank first, especially Ham [Seo Hee]."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

