"We should just do all 3" - Aljamain Sterling agrees with list of rematches that need to be set up

Aljamain Sterling has expressed his openness to a series of rematches in the UFC.

Sterling recently conducted a Twitter poll, seeking fans' opinions on which rematch they'd most like to see.

The poll featured three options: a middleweight title rematch between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland, a trilogy bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso, and a rematch between Sterling himself and Sean O'Malley for the bantamweight belt.

Interestingly, the poll results suggest that fans had voted for all three options almost equally. This prompted one fan to suggest that the matches should be organized in the order of the poll results.

Sterling, in response to this suggestion, embraced the idea of having all three rematches. In a tweet, he wrote:

"Yes, we should just do all 3 😁."

This indicated his willingness to step back into the octagon with O'Malley and vie for the bantamweight title once again.

Aljamain Sterling recently faced Sean O'Malley at UFC 292. The fight ended in an unexpected TKO loss for Sterling, marking the end of his impressive 9-fight winning streak.

Despite this setback, Sterling remains a prominent figure in the bantamweight division, with a professional record of 23 wins and just 4 losses.

Aljamain Sterling opens up about Dana White's public criticism

In a candid interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Aljamain Sterling spoke out about his feelings regarding Dana White's public comments on him.

During his reign as the bantamweight champ, his friend and training partner, Merab Dvalishvili, climbed the ranks to become the No.1 contender. The situation took an unexpected turn when both fighters decided not to face each other in the octagon. This decision drew disapproval from Dana White, who believed that their friendship should have taken a back seat to determine the better fighter.

In response to White's public remarks, Sterling expressed his mixed feelings, stating:

"I'm gonna take [Dana's words] and use it with him. He's cool in person, but then as soon as he gets the [microphone], to say anything about me, I've never once heard the guy say anything positive about me. And that's the only thing that, if I'm a disgruntled employee, that's the only thing that [frustrates me]. It's kind of a bummer man, 'cause I've literally bent over backways and done everything him and Hunter [Campbell] have asked me to. I show up, I get in great shape, I fight the best guys in the world."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below [26:15 mark]: