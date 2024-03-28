“We just had to fight” - Anatoly Malykhin says fighting on the streets helped develop his insane grit and competitive nature

Three-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin took the phrase "the streets will always remember" quite literally.

The reigning ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion forged his indomitable spirit not just through Russia's grueling wrestling scene, but also in Kemerovo's intimidating streets.

Malykhin told MMA Junkie in an interview that fighting in the streets became a natural thing for him when he was growing up, and that fights often became badges of honor for the young boys of the city to go after.

"I never got knocked out or lost, but some of those fights came to a decision," said Anatoly Malykhin. "We just had to fight, and then the street had to decide."

That everyday danger imparted a killer's edge to Malykhin's attitude, a trait he eventually used as a foundation when he rose through his country's wrestling system.

Malykhin is a Master of Sport in Freestyle Wrestling in his native country but transitioned to MMA for his professional career. He's since carved a perfect 14-0 record, 6-0 in ONE Championship, with an ungodly 100 percent finish rate.

His last match saw him capture unprecedented success when he knocked out Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166 for the ONE middleweight MMA world title to become a simultaneous three-division world champion.

Watch Malykhin's entire interview below:

Anatoly Malykhin says he's ready to go at a moment's notice

It's been less than a month since Anatoly Malykhin solidified his legacy as a three-sport world champion, and the Russian superstar made it known that he's ready to defend either one of his belts as soon as possible.

In the same interview with MMA Junkie, Malykhin said he's done with his vacation and is back on the grind at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand:

"I'm fine, very fine. I feel great. I'm so supercharged as always, and if there is an opponent, I'm ready to go in a month and I'm ready to give a good show to the audience."