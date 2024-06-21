“We keep moving forward” - Jackie Buntan reveals suffering an injury in training, hopes to reschedule Anissa Meksen world title bout

Jackie Buntan has to wait a few more months before she gets another shot at a piece of ONE Championship gold.

The Filipino-American star revealed she suffered a broken toe during her training camp for her world title matchup against Anissa Meksen at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5 at the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The pair of generational stars were supposed to fight for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title in Bangkok.

Taking to Instagram, Buntan said she suffered the injury in sparring and hopes to reschedule her match against the French-Algerian legend.

Jackie Buntan wrote:

"Fight update: I had an accident in training resulting in a broken toe-- almost cracked all the way through. I, unfortunately, will have to postpone my fight on July 5th. I'm hoping to reschedule this match once I make a full recovery. It's an extremely frustrating situation, but it is what it is! A bump on the road, yet we keep moving forward ⛓💥"

Buntan is one of the best strikers of her generation, and she sports an impressive 6-1 record in ONE Championship, with her lone loss against Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title in 2022.

The 26-year-old was also riding a strong wave of momentum after going on a three-fight winning streak at the expense of Amber Kitchen, Diandra Martin, and Martine Michieletto.

Meksen, meanwhile, is regarded as one of the greatest female strikers of all time.

'C18' is a seven-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and has an absurd 103-6 overall record.

ONE Fight Night 23 will now feature Ok Rae Yoon taking on Alibeg Rasulov for the ONE interim lightweight MMA world title in its main event.

The card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jackie Buntan shares how her Filipino-American heritage built her character

Jackie Buntan will always be proud of her heritage as a Filipino-American fighter trying to build her legacy in the world's largest martial arts promotion.

In celebration of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month this past May, Buntan told ONE Championship how her heritage built the fighting spirit within her.

"I would describe my Filipino-American identity as the best of both worlds, from both sides of the culture. My Filipino-American roots definitely helped shaped me as a martial artist. It's shown that I have heart, tenacity, and I have grit. Having the freedom to dream and the freedom to believe in whatever I want to achieve. Being able to represent what you do, and doing it at the highest level, there's no better blessing than that," said Jackie Buntan.