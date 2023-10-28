"We like our beer cold and our chick's without d**ks" - Sean Strickland gives final verdict on UFC's new Bud Light deal

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is known to always speak out his mind and being unapologetic about his views.

The UFC recently announced a new deal with Anheuser-Busch, the company that manufactures Bud Light. This promotion dropped Modelo as it's drink sponsor and will return to former partners, Bud Light.

The UFC had previously partnered with Bud Light from 2008 to 2019 and a new lucrative deal ushers in a renewed collaboration between them.

Expand Tweet

Sean Strickland had some ideas ruminating for Bud Light's marketing strategy and posted his thoughts on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He made reference to the company's scandal over partnering with trans activist and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. The company faced boycotts from its consumers, including UFC fans, and incurred heavy losses.

"I've been thinking about a marketing strategy when I become the face of budlight.. "Budlight 2024, make women real again""

'Tarzan' also made explicit descriptions of his marketing strategy with references to the transgender ideology and his opposition against it due to its alleged misalignment with the traditional values of the United States.

"This goes 1 of 2 ways for me.. 1. Budlight chick's with d***s. Or 2. We f****d up, we hired a radical leftist female who tried to ruin our country..... Here is Sean Strickland to remind us(budlight) we like our beer cold and our chick's without d***s. MERICA Time will tell...."

Check out his posts on X below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sean Strickland's coach details sparring session with Khamzat Chimaev

Sean Strickland may have to defend his newly-acquired middleweight championship against UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev, who moved up to the middleweight division for good.

Chimaev fought former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and was dominant in his return to middleweight.

With a potential title fight looming ahead, Strickland's past experience training alongside Chimaev was brought into the spotlight. Strickland's coach, Eric Nicksick, spoke about their sparring session and how impressed he was with 'Borz'.

"What happens in the training room stays in the training room. I saw a lot of great things by both of them. But for me as a coach, I have to look at it anecdotally and figure out the best path to victory for our guy. I have some ideas and thoughts on the way to approach the game plan. But with that being said, I was blown away at Khamzat’s skillset. You know, his ability to strike with level change, his ability to strike from both stances, his penetration step. A lot of things he does on the ground."

Check out his full comments below [10:06]: