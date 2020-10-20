'We'll see you again!': Tony Ferguson warns UFC 254 headliner Justin Gaethje

It looks like former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is not impressed with Justin Gaethje. The #1 contender for the title, Justin Gaethje, had shared a highlight video of his bout with Tony Ferguson on Twitter, in which, due to an empty arena, one could hear the crushing sounds made by Justin’s devastating shots landing on Tony Ferguson.

Justin Gaethje had also commented that the sounds his shots made were like music to his ears.

I create damage!! This is music to my ears 🎶 https://t.co/3XXj5tleLK — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 19, 2020

Tony Ferguson has responded to Justin’s tweet with a GIF of his own, which shows a man dramatically punching a guy in a dinosaur costume with the background akin to 80s Japanese monster films.

Tony Ferguson also wrote, “Uppercut Bish” referring to the thunderous uppercut he landed on Justin in their bout in March earlier this year.

Tony Ferguson also said, “Don’t worry, we’ll see you soon,” perhaps showing his intent for wanting a rematch against Justin, who handed him a defeat after a string of 12 successive wins.

Uppercut💪🤓Bish’# SweeeeeetChinMusic!!! 🎶 Dont Worry We’ll See You Soon🖕😁 -Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/l1qMKSJYnA — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 20, 2020

Incidentally, the Justin Gaethje-Tony Ferguson fight was not planned initially. Ferguson was set to take on Khabib for the lightweight title, but the fight fell out due to the pandemic. Thus, Justin Gaethje was roped in as a replacement and the bout was scheduled to be for the interim lightweight championship.

Tony Ferguson was outclassed in the fight from the start and seemed to have no answers for Justin’s kicks and punches. He took substantial damage throughout the fight and was visibly hurt, prompting the referee to stop the contest in the 5th round. However, Tony did have a few moments of his own in the fight, including the uppercut he referred to in his tweet.

Tony Ferguson currently without an opponent

While Justin Gaethje will take on Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 254 on Sunday, Tony Ferguson has no fights scheduled currently.

And with the Dustin Poirier-Conor Mcgregor fight all but confirmed, there is no top contender currently for Ferguson. There have been speculations of Tony fighting at Welterweight, where he won The Ultimate Fighter and got a UFC contract.