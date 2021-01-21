'We'll see if you can last through the trauma' - Conor McGregor finds Dustin Poirier's endurance jibes disrespectful

Conor McGregor thinks that Dustin Poirier's attacks at his conditioning are disrespectful and warns that "all of his skills are on fire."

The two fighters finally started to issue some sharp provocations at each other ahead of their rematch at UFC 257 on January 23 in Abu Dhabi. Conor McGregor promised to knock Poirier out again in under one minute, while Poirier poked 'The Notorious One's cardio.

Talking to BT Sport's Adam Catterall, Conor McGregor addressed Poirier's comments on his conditioning and said that he puts them in the same 'disrespectful' category as his comments about finishing Poirier quickly.

"I'm going to put on a flawless performance here and absolute clinic. I'm confident in all ranges. I'm confident... I've never been more confident in my endurance than I have been now. And I know, you know, Dustin and his team may take a bit of disrespect from me, saying [that] I'm going to knock him out in 60 seconds. Well, it works both ways, you know? [They are going to] say, 'oh, the conditioning thing.' We'll see about that if you can last through the trauma that I'm going to bring to you, you know what I mean? We'll see what you're about, who has the endurance, and what is what," threatened Conor McGregor. "So, I'm excited all across the board. I'm confident. All my skills are on fire at the minute, you know? Pinpoint precision, my kicks, my punches, my knees, my wrestling, my grappling, my clinch, putting it on whatever. I'm ready."

While Conor McGregor and Poirier will try to "impress" Khabib Nurmagomedov, so the retired lightweight champion changes his mind, Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler are also going to showcase their skills on the same night at UFC 257.

Dustin Poirier admits that Conor McGregor has changed

UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor

Although Dustin Poirier thinks that Conor McGregor still has been disrespectful ahead of their rematch, he admitted that the Irishman has changed his behavior since their first encounter in UFC 178 in 2014.

"Yeah, I mean, it's not as much trash talk as there was before, you know, obviously, leading to the first fight. And we haven't been going at each other or stuff like that. Maybe, you know, I'm sure he's grown too. Six years is a long time, you know? He's a father now as well. He's had some big ups, some downs, you know, that's just growth, I guess, but I don't really... like I said, that's just noise," said Dustin Poirier.

