"We'll see how July pans out" - Max Holloway hints that he could move to lightweight

Despite his inability to defeat featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway has been able to defeat most of the division's top contenders. With no clear path to a title shot, as long as 'The Great' holds the belt, 'Blessed' recently revealed that a move to lightweight could be in his future.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the No.2-ranked featherweight discussed a potential move, stating:

"It's always better to go to a different division while you're holding a belt. That's just what it is, but we'll see what happens. We'll see how July pans out. We'll see how my next fight pans out. We'll just see the way of the direction. Who knows. We saw that fun 'BMF' belt with [Justin] Gaethje and [Dustin] Poirier. Me and Poirier for the third time, I'd love, and people keep harrassing me about Gaethje anyways."

Holloway continued:

"At the end of the day, that would be fun at '55. I know '55 there's a lot of fun fights for me. Maybe [Charles] Oliveira II, and of course, I never got to finish the thing with Khabib [Nurmagomedov], so Islam [Makhachev]'s there so that'd be a great thing... We'll see what happens. We'll see the lay of the land. Never say never. I know people s**t on the 'BMF' belt, but that 'BMF' belt would look real nice in a collection."

Check out Max Holloway's comments on moving to lightweight below:

Holloway faced Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236. However, he was unsuccessful in his attempt to become double champ, losing by unanimous decision. He was also submitted by 'The Diamond' at UFC 143 at featherweight, however, he defeated Charles Oliveira at UFC Fight Night 74.

Alexander Volkanovski discusses Max Holloway's path to fourth matchup

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway have clashed for the featherweight title three times, with 'The Great' winning each matchup. Ahead of his UFC 290 title defense, the featherweight champion revealed what 'Blessed' has to do to earn a fourth title opportunity. Speaking to David Adesanya, the No.2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter stated:

"What does he have to do? I don't know, at the end of the day, anything is possible. It'll be definitely harder to sell me on it now... It's a tricky situation for him. I'm guessing he's hoping that I just lose to Yair Rodriguez or something like that and hoping that I move up. It's a tricky one, I don't know what he needs to do."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on Max Holloway below (starting at the 22:02 mark):

Volkanovski is set to defend the featherweight title against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290. Aside from his three losses to the champion, Holloway has not lost to a featherweight since 2013.

