"We'll see whose corner he's in" - Andrew Tate questions Logan Paul's loyalty in potential grudge match between Jake Paul and KSI

Andrew Tate cherishes brotherhood above everything else, as evidenced by the strong bond he shares with his younger brother, Tristan. Throughout life's challenges and adversities during their early days as kickboxers, the two brothers have managed to remain inseparable.

Tate has consistently criticized Logan Paul for what he perceives as a lack of commitment to the values of brotherhood. He finds it perplexing that the American would choose to engage in a business partnership with KSI when Jake Paul, his younger brother, has been at loggerheads with the UK influencer.

Furthermore, 'The Problem Child' and KSI have been verbally fencing for the longest time, even floating around the idea of a potential boxing clash in the future. This fight, according to Andrew Tate, is perhaps "one of the biggest fights" in the combat sports realm today, considering that Paul and KSI have undeniably been trailblazers in the influencer boxing space.

Before KSI and Logan Paul joined forces to launch their sports drink PRIME Hydration, the pair engaged in two thrilling boxing contests. Paul suffered a split decision loss in their 6-round clash in November 2019.

Speaking about the potential clash in a recent interaction with Jake Paul, Andrew Tate questioned his older brother's loyalty in the grudge match against KSI:

"That's the fight everyone really wants to see. That's perhaps the biggest ones that we can make right now. We'll see whose corner Logan's in. Hopefully, he's in the right corner, because brotherhood is the most important thing. I'd like to believe that he would choose you if push comes to shove."

Interestingly, 'The Problem Child' claims that he took boxing seriously, motivated by the prospect of avenging his older brother's boxing loss to KSI.

Checkout Tate's comments here:

Jake Paul vs. KSI: Andrew Tate and 'The Problem Child' verbally agree to a behind-the-doors sparring session

Andrew Tate and Jake Paul engaged in a fun conversation on a live stream on Rumble, which also featured popular streamer, Adin Ross.

During the conversation, the pair touched upon Paul's upcoming boxing bout against Nate Diaz among other topics. Interestingly, Andrew Tate seized the opportunity to put forth an interesting proposition: a behind-the-doors sparring session with Paul.

Tate invited the American to travel to Romania in preparation for his next fight. The retired kickboxer tossed around the idea of recording the session and potentially releasing it with Paul's consent. Tate stated:

"You know what we should do Jake? While you're in your next training [camp] and you want some sparring, fly to Romania. We'll spar, we'll film it, and we'll decide if we want to release it or not afterward. But, I have no problem... We can have a sparring match anytime."

Check out the interaction below: