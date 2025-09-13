  • home icon
  "We'll be seeing him in the UFC soon" - Fans react to Jon Jones' teammate Gable Steveson securing dominant first-round win in his MMA debut 

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Sep 13, 2025 08:37 GMT
Gable Steveson (pictured) win MMA debut at LFA. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Gable Steveson (pictured) win MMA debut at LFA. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Gable Steveson's MMA journey begins. On Friday, the Olympic gold medalist and Jon Jones' teammate set the mixed martial arts world abuzz with a first-round TKO win over Braden Peterson at LFA 217.

In footage doing the rounds on social media, Steveson can be seen dropping heavy shots on his opponent, all the while using his unparalleled wrestling skills to maintain top position and prevent Peterson from escaping.

Following a series of unanswered shots, the referee called the fight, granting the former two-time NCAA Division I champion wrestler a TKO win at 1:38 minutes into Round 1.

Check out Gable Steveson's finish below:

Steveson seems to have impressed fans with his performance, with many taking to X to credit the wrestling extraordinaire.

@TwystMMA wrote:

"We’ll be seeing him in the UFC soon."

@JustinDavidKish chimed in:

"Folks, we just might have something brewing here!"

@bmetz131 opined:

"More impressive than most UFC heavyweights. I can’t wait to bet against him."

@KombatArt highlighted:

"Looked great, just wouldn’t get used to being able to stand up from a mount like that. Once he fights someone with decent BJJ [Brazilian jiu-jitsu], that’ll be a problem. Just keep full mount."
Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X
Screenshots courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X

Steveson's MMA debut comes after short-lived stints in the WWE and the NFL. He also suffered a shocking upset against Wyatt Hendrickson in his bid for a third NCAA gold in 2025.

Former two-division champion, Jones, however, believes the 25-year-old has all it takes to be a future UFC champion.

Jon Jones believes Gable Steveson has what it takes to go all the way to the top

Jon Jones has always maintained that it's not a matter of if, but when Gable Steveson will be a UFC champion, and the recent strides the wrestler has made in training have only solidified the New Yorker's faith in him.

Speaking to the UFC Fight Pass reporter during the LFA event, the consensus MMA GOAT doubled down on why he believes Steveson is bound for combat sports greatness, saying:

"He is Gable. He is Gable, and as I say that, I feel like the MMA crowd will get used to hearing that, just like the wrestling crowd understands what he is. He is a freak athlete. He is incredibly fast, powerful, intelligent. He has the work ethic, and he has shown our team, Greg Jackson and I, Brandon Gibson and I, that he is willing to humble himself and surround himself with the best, and I think he has the perfect formula to go all the way to the top and some."
