“We’ll test that character” - Nico Carrillo looks to ‘unsettle’ Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23

First-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of the United Kingdom wants to put his next opponent, no.4-ranked contender Saemapetch Fairtex of Thailand to the test.

Carrillo, who is one of the most explosive strikers in the world's largest martial arts organization, says he is looking to put Saemapetch through the wringer like never before.

In a recent guest appearance on the Sky Sports MMA Club podcast, Carrillo talked about his upcoming match with the Thai star.

'King of the North' said:

"He did go down, but the last time he was able to come back and avenge his defeat. Must tell something about his character too, no?"

That being said, Carrillo says he has the utmost respect for the 29-year-old Thai fighter, which is why he's getting ready to bring his best.

Carrillo added:

"Of course, of course. Listen when I fight a guy, I need to get their mind unsettled. I’ll need to be backing him up and then we’ll test that character. He’s a great competitor, he’s been out there with some of the best fighters. He’s won loads of fights at the highest levels. He had a great fight with Nong-O, a good war with Tawanchai, Kulabdam, too, so he is great. But I just need to get him out."

'King of the North' Nico Carrillo to face Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video

No.1-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo is ready to make his highly anticipated return to action.

Carrillo is set to lock horns with Saemapetch Fairtex of Thailand at ONE Fight Night 23: Buntan vs. Meksen on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video. The event airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5th.

