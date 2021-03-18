'We were about to low-key fight inside the lobby' - Kevin Holland details heated exchange with Khamzat Chimaev

Kevin Holland has claimed that he almost came to blows with Khamzat Chimaev once again when the two men crossed paths in a hotel lobby. Holland, who also recently trash-talked about Chimaev on The Joe Rogan Experience, said that he has no regrets for the recent comments he made towards 'Borz.'

During the UFC Vegas 22 media day, Kevin Holland mentioned that Chimaev wasn't feeling too bad when the two men crossed paths. The UFC middleweight personally believes that the up-and-coming UFC prospect is getting better in his battle against COVID-19 complications.

"Everybody says he feels bad, I had seen like him like literally two days before he said he felt bad and we were about to low-key fight inside the lobby all over again. You know what I mean? I mean, he didn't feel that bad that hour. So, it is what it is. I think the guy's personally getting better, so when he comes back and he has to fight tougher competition, he could continue to smash the way he's been smashing."

Further expanding on his hotel exchange with Chimaev, Kevin Holland said that he walked past Chimaev and made a sarcastic comment. Chimaev presumably failed to understand the comment due to the language barrier between the men.

Despite being outnumbered by Chimaev and his team, Kevin Holland was seemingly ready to fight the entire crew. However, "Big Mouth" ended his statement by claiming that he hopes "The Wolf" gets better and eventually makes his return to the octagon. Holland also expressed his interest in facing Chimaev someday.

"It wasn't like almost fight, it was just like, I seen him, he seen me. And I walked in and I was like, 'Oh look my best friend's here'. Granted there's a language barrier, so he probably didn't understand like I was being sarcastic and he was like, 'Oh you wanna be friends now?'. I started laughing, I was like 'f**k no, never. Why would I want to be friends with you?' And then somebody behind was like, 'Kevin there's a lot of them and it's just one of you' and I was like 'I'm not worried about it, I drove out here. I'm ready to f**k that boy'. So, it's never really worried about these guys. I hope he gets better, I'd love to fight him one day."

What's next for Kevin Holland in the UFC?

Kevin Holland will be returning to the octagon this weekend when he faces the veteran Derek Brunson in a main event fight. Holland is currently on a five-fight winning streak and could extend his run by picking up his first victory of 2021.