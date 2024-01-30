"We might see Tyson Fury sat down" - Ex-UFC champion breaks down Oleksandr Usyk's advantages in upcoming fight with 'The Gypsy King'

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk will take place next month on Feb. 17. The bout will pit two unbeaten boxers against each other, and according to ex-UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, he believes 'The Gypsy King' will find himself in more trouble against Usyk than he bargained for.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Bisping offered his thoughts on Fury's trash talk against Usyk potentially backfiring. He first touched on the technical mastery behind Usyk's style, praising him for his defensive awareness and ability to get inside.

"Beautiful display of boxing every time Usyk fights," he said. "Fast footwork, nonstop head movement, moving the head off the center-line. If you're moving the head, obviously you avoid the straight shots and you're much harder to hit than a static target, obviously. He gets on the inside, he cuts angles really well."

However, Bisping went as far as to claim that Fury was at risk of suffering a knockdown against the former cruiserweight title holder.

"Make no mistake, that man has massive power in his hands as well. The jabs are piercing, the straight, the left hooks. They're all very damaging blows, and after 12 rounds, you never know. We might see Tyson Fury sat down."

In addition to the advantages Usyk possesses, there is also the factor that Fury is coming off a controversial split-decision win against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Many declared the bout a robbery, with 'The Gypsy King' even being knocked down during the match.

However, Usyk's previous bout was also teeming with controversy. He took on Daniel Dubois, with the scandal arising from round five when the Englishman dropped Usyk with a blow the referee controversially ruled a low blow. Thus, both Fury and Usyk will be eager to prove themselves against each other.

How many times has Tyson Fury faced Deontay Wilder?

Deontay Wilder is Tyson Fury's career rival. The two men have crossed swords three times in a bid to claim heavyweight supremacy. Their first bout was controversially ruled a draw, with Fury suffering two knockdowns, the second of which many initially thought was a knockout.

Fury beat the referee's 10 count and went on to outbox Wilder, with many torn on who had won. Two years later, a rematch took place, which saw Fury dominate Wilder en route to a seventh-round TKO. However, Wilder refused to accept the loss, accusing Fury of glove-tampering.

Furthermore, he claimed the costume he had worn to the ring was too heavy and had tired him. So, a third match was set, with Fury winning via ninth-round knockout.