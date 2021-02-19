Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

"We miss you on the Forbes" - Conor McGregor takes a shot at Floyd Mayweather for his inactivity 

Conor McGregor takes a dig at Floyd Mayweather
Conor McGregor takes a dig at Floyd Mayweather
Anwesha Nag
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
News
Advertisement

One can always trust Conor McGregor to never miss an opportunity to take a shot at a foe. The Irishman once again proved that underneath all the 'nice guy' persona, when it comes to trash talking, he still has what it takes.

Ahead of Floyd Mayweather's 44th birthday on February 24, Conor McGregor wished him on social media, but not without an accompanying jab. Conor McGregor said, "Happy birthday Floyd! We miss you on the Forbes", alluding to the fact that the undefeated boxer missed out on the 2020 list of Forbes World's Highest-Paid Athletes.

Is Conor McGregor on Forbes list?

Thanks to the 2017 'Money Fight' with Conor McGregor, where he knocked out 'The Notorious' in the tenth round of the bout, Floyd Mayweather had taken home $275 million.

It made him the top name on Forbes 2018 list of The World's Highest-Paid Athletes as well as on the list of Top 100 Celebrities. However, he was dropped from both the lists in 2019.

Conor McGregor ranked at no. 16 on the Highest-Paid Athletes list last year, with tennis maestro Roger Federer and soccer legends Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at numbers 1,2, and 3 respectively.

Published 19 Feb 2021, 19:01 IST
UFC Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor UFC Lightweight UFC Fighters
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी