ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo practically eats, sleeps, and breathes jiu-jitsu. After all, the youngest ADCC world champion has been training ‘The Gentle Art’ with his twin brother Tye since they were three years old.

Nowadays, the pair of ONE world champions certainly don’t let a day pass without putting time into their craft and getting better each day. However, that wasn’t always the case.

According to Kade Ruotolo, he also experienced burnout from training BJJ at such a young age. To avoid losing their passion for the sport, Ruotolo’s parents allowed their twin sons to take week-long breaks that sometimes stretched to a month.

The Atos standout revealed this on The Fighter and The Kid podcast:

“I think what made them very okay with us taking breaks is like we'd go take that month break or whatever right and we just wouldn't touch jiu-jitsu for the month and we'd come home and we'd be training better than before. Come back refreshed and just and we were missing it and we were just like excited to be there and we were just fired up.”

Seems like that method of mixing work and play worked quite well for the Ruotolos, as they are now considered two of the brightest young stars in grappling today.

Watch the full interview in its entirety:

Kade Ruotolo set to run it back with Tommy Langaker at ONE 165

After three straight wins under the ONE banner, Kade Ruotolo got tested like never before by challenger Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 last year.

While the 20-year-old prodigy still came out victorious after 10 minutes of action-packed grappling, Ruotolo certainly had his hands full against the Norwegian standout.

Their rivalry will continue on January 28, as Ruotolo and Langaker will go at it for a second time in the co-main event of ONE 165 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.