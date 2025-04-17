“We must treasure the journey” - Scottish star Nico Carrillo reflects on the dramatic road he’s taken in his Muay Thai career

Nico Carrillo knows that behind the glitz and the confetti, combat sports is one of the most demanding careers a person could possibly have.

The Scottish knockout monster was never shy in expressing the dark times he went through in his career, a trait he's always carried through to his tenure in ONE Championship.

Taking to Instagram, Carrillo wrote that while world titles are always the goal, fighters must never downplay the struggles they carried to the summit.

Nico Carrillo posted:

"It’s been a beautiful, long road, not smooth by any means, but when it’s all said and done, it’s the journey that we'll look back on and wish to do it again. 'How epic was your story?' This is what we should ask ourselves, why we should treasure the journey as much as the destination 🫶🏽."

Carrillo is no doubt at the top of his game, and he's on a war path to rediscover his terrifying form in the featherweight Muay Thai division.

'King of the North' is a stellar 5-1 in his ONE Championship tenure, and is coming off a clinical knockout win over Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 earlier this month in Bangkok.

His win over Sitthichai was a bounce-back victory after he lost to Nabil Anane in his shot at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170 in January this year.

Nico Carrillo set for personal milestone in June

After his emotional win over Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30, Nico Carrillo is set to undertake one of the proudest moments a man would ever have.

Carrillo will marry his fiancée Aimee McIlhinney in their homeland of Scotland in June, a moment the pair have been gearing up for since late last year.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Carrillo recalled how he and McIlhinney had to postpone their wedding plans earlier this year.

Carrillo was supposed to marry his longtime partner, but the defeat to Nabil Anane at ONE 170 forced them to postpone the event.

He said:

"I've said that about 20 times now, and getting married to Amy in the summer, and now it's my time to get back to her, because she was there for the hardest time in my life, in January".

Nico Carrillo added:

"Right through, she was my rock. And now I'm going to get married, and I'm looking to come back out to Thailand for about a time after the wedding, six months a year, I'm going to bring my dog with me as well."

