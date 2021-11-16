"We need some Colby Covington to rub off on this guy" - Dustin Poirier jokes that Charles Oliveira needs to talk more trash to sell UFC 269 pay-per-views

Dustin Poirier's upcoming opponent Charles Oliveira is a far cry from his previous opponent when it comes to trash-talking. It's a welcome change for 'The Diamond' as he moves from constantly having personal barbs aimed at him to being respected by his upcoming opponent heading into a high-stakes title fight.

Poirier and Oliveira are set to clash for UFC gold next month and both men have been respectful to each other in the build-up. Speaking to Ariel Helwani recently, 'The Diamond' said he prefers a quiet build-up to fights but admits that trash-talking generates pay-per-view buys which are good for business.

Poirier jokingly claimed that Oliveira needs to step up his trash-talking game by following the likes of Colby Covington in order to sell pay-per-views for UFC 269.

Poirier had this to say on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani:

"It's nice but on the same token this is business, man. We need some Colby Covington to rub off on this guy so we could sell some tickets man. I need him to talk some sh*t so we can sell some pay-per-views. I like the respect [but] I mean it'd be great for pay-per-view right? I like the respect and I mean we're going to lay it all out there for 25 minutes on December 11th. There's not a whole lot that can be said that's going to change anything that's going to happen that night," Poirier said.

Check out Dustin Poirier's full interview in the video below:

Dustin Poirier admits upcoming fight with Charles Oliveira could be his final shot at the lightweight title

Although he's only 32, it seems like Dustin Poirier has been in the fight game for ages. Along the way, Poirier has been involved in a number of wars, notably against Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker, and wonders whether the upcoming fight with Oliveira could be his last crack at the title.

He admits to pondering what he must do to earn himself another shot at the title if he fails against 'Do Bronx'.

However, Poirier remains confident that victory beckons him at UFC 269 and keeps the negative thoughts away by focussing on winning.

"That thought has crossed my mind. If I don't get this done, what will I have to do to climb this mountain again but victory is what's going to happen. I just try to push that stuff out with positivity," Dustin Poirier said.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: Why Nike did not sponsor the UFC?

Edited by C. Naik