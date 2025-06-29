"We need new faces" - Ilia Topuria by snubbing Justin Gaethje matchup promises to push lightweight division beyond familiar names

A fight with former UFC BMF kingpin Justin Gaethje next does not interest newly minted UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria. This weekend, in the main event of UFC 317, Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira with punches in the opening frame as he had promised, to secure the vacant throne.

The undefeated champion has a lot of options for his first title defense at 155-pounds. During the octagon interview, Topuria had three potential opponents cage side to choose from, including Gaethje, Arman Tsarukyan, and Paddy Pimblett. 'El Matador' faced off with 'The Baddy' and also reignited their feud by shoving Pimblett after a heated faceoff.

Later, Topuria told ESPN MMA that 'The Highlight' doesn't interest him as a potential opponent, and he needs hungry contenders:

"Fighting against Justin Gaethje, I don't think that's gonna be something exciting for the fans. We need new blood in the division. We need new faces that come hungrier than the guys that we are used to seeing in the past."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Gaethje, who recently returned to winning ways against Rafael Fiziev in a rematch, had expressed interest in fighting the winner of the UFC 317 main event. 'The Highlight' considers his resume enough to build the case for another title fight, and has asserted that if he doesn't get a title shot next, he will retire.

UFC CEO Dana White, however, did not like Gaethje's remarks regarding retirement.

Ilia Topuria thinks Arman Tsarukyan looked scared seeing 'El Matador' KO Charles Oliveira

Ilia Topuria thinks the No. 1-ranked lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan, "looked scared" after witnessing him knock out Charles Oliveira cold. Mocking 'Ahalkalakets,' who was the official backup for the UFC 317 headliner, Topuria, in an interview with ESPN Deportes's Carlos Contreras Legaspi said:

"He looked scared. He had a look of shock on his face when he saw the knockout. He was like, 'I was going to be the replacement for this fight, thank God nothing happened to Charles because this could've been me.'"

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

