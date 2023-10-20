"We need to protect fighters from CTE" - Belal Muhammad gets brutally roasted for comparing fight resume with Georges St-Pierre

Belal Muhammad recently found himself under the spotlight for making an audacious comparison.

During a Q&A session at UFC 294, Muhammad was asked about his aspirations in the welterweight division.

With reigning champion Kamaru Usman moving to middleweight for a bout with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. Having already conquered nearly all of the top 5 welterweights, Belal Muhammad finds himself in the third spot, with only Colby Covington and champion Leon Edwards ranked above him. Given these circumstances, his long-standing desire to vie for the welterweight title now appears more attainable.

Responding to journalists, 'Remember My Name' had this to say:

"I've already beaten everybody else. I've got to get what I deserve and what I'm owed, and that's the title shot. I'd rather fight Leon because I think that win will mean more to me. It'll cement myself as the best welterweight to ever do it. When you look at my resume, it'll be up there with GSP's resume. There'll be nobody else up there with me."

Muhammad's audacious idea of comparing his resume to that of Georges St-Pierre triggered a strong reaction from fans on social media. One fan expressed concern, writing:

"We need to protect fighters from CTE"

Another fan dubbed Muhammad's statement as the worst take in recent times:

"This the worst take of 2023 and potentially 2024"

While a third highlighted the vast gap in accomplishments between Muhammad and Georges St-Pierre:

"Georges St-Pierre – UFC Welterweight Champion (2,064 Days) - 9 successful title defences retired as champ… then came back 4 years later to become middleweight champion!! Belal not even a number 1 contender yet 😂"

Check out all the comments below:

fans' reactions

Belal Muhammad set to venture into grappling at ADXC Debut

Belal Muhammad, known for his prowess inside the UFC octagon, is now set to venture into the world of professional grappling for the very first time. His inaugural grappling match is scheduled to take place on October 20th, the day before the UFC's upcoming pay-per-view event.

Muhammad will face off against Tarek Suleiman in the co-main event of ADXC 1, a significant move in his career.

"The People’s Main Event! Very excited to announce the Co-Main Event of #ADXC1 next month during #ADShowdownWeek. The most successful Arab to ever compete in the UFC, No. 3 Ranked Welterweight Belal Muhammad makes his way to Abu Dhabi yet again, but this time to grapple inside the ADXC Cage."

"Standing opposite him will be Arabs MMA OG, Tarek Suleiman, a pioneer of MMA in the region and one of the most popular fighters in the UAE and the Arab world. I can’t wait for this one!"

Check out Belal Muhammad's grappling debut poster below: