"We need to see a healthy Conor McGregor" - Michael Chandler is in no rush to fight the Irishman

Michael Chandler would relish the opportunity to share the octagon with Conor McGregor, but he doesn't want to rush the Irishman back inside the octagon. McGregor suffered a horrific leg break last year and has remained out of action since.

The Irishman, however, is close to recovering completely and is expected to return to the cage by the end of the year or early 2023. 'Iron' has previously called out McGregor and has even offered to move to 170lbs to fight the southpaw. He wants to fight 'Notorious' at his best and wants the former two-division champion to enter the cage when he's fully fit and ready to fight.

During a recent press conference, Chandler stated that he believes the UFC is better with Conor McGregor in it. He added that he's full of respect for the Irishman's incredible achievements in the promotion:

"I've called him out in a respectful manner. Hey Conor, when you're ready to come back, whenever you are ready, whenever the leg is 100 percent healed because the sport of mixed martial arts, the UFC as a promotion is better with Conor McGregor in it. But we need to see a healthy kind of reminder inside the octagon so he doesn't need to rush back. We'll see when he comes back."

Michael Chandler predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira

Michael Chandler believes former foe Charles Oliveira will beat Islam Makhachev in their upcoming lightweight title clash. Oliveira and Makhachev are set to headline the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view, which will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22.

According to 'Iron', Oliveira is currently the best lightweight on the planet and is likely to put Makhachev away when they fight later this year. He added that the Brazilian has already proved his mettle by beating a host of top contenders inside the octagon and should be regarded as the favorite to beat the Dagestan native in October:

"I think Charles Oliveira gets the job done. I think Islam, not that he's not great, not that he is not highly touted, not that he is not going to be a future champion, but there should be no reason why you should ever be a favorite in that fight against Charles Oliveira... I think Charles Oliveira goes out there and I honestly think he finishes him."

