“We never pick fights” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues refuses to comment on looming Phetjeeja showdown

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil is fresh off another explosive knockout performance last weekend.
Rodrigues claimed her second finish in a row, ending Swedish sensation Johanna Persson's night in the third-round of their main event showdown at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video.
Immediately after the victory, focus shifted to what could potentially be next for the Brazilian star. And that naturally drifted over to a possible showdown with atomweight kickboxing titleholder 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.
And while fans would definitely want to see it happen, Rodrigues maintains she just fights whoever ONE Championship puts in front of her.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Speaking to veteran reporter Nick Atkin backstage at the official ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video post-fight interviews, Rodrigues had this to say when asked about Phetjeeja:
"We never pick fights. Whoever they send, we’re going to take. We don’t even like to talk about Phetjeeja now because everybody, every time, wherever we go, they ask about her."
ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video went down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, July 12.
Fans in the United States and Canada can view the event via replay on Amazon Prime Video.
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues determined to make MMA debut: "We're training MMA already"
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues remains committed to defending her atomweight Muay Thai throne, but her lofty ambitions extend beyond just 'the art of eight limbs'. In fact, Rodrigues wants to follow in Stamp Fairtex's footsteps and try her hand at MMA.
The 27-year-old says she has already started working on her MMA game:
"The focus this year is that we're going to keep training. We're training MMA already. We just came back to train for Muay Thai before we have a fight. But we're training already, and the focus is that next year we're going to start MMA."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' next fight.