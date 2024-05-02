"We played it fair" - Devin Haney's father expresses frustration over Ryan Garcia's alleged doping

The saga between Ryan Garcia's PED failure and Devin Haney continues to play out in public. 'The Dream's' father took part in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where he expressed frustration over the circumstances surrounding his son's recent loss to Garcia, who tested positive for ostarine.

Bill Haney, lambasted 'KingRy,' accusing him of being fearful of facing his son on equal footing. He criticized Garcia for his alleged drug use, but didn't seem to imply that he is seeking a rematch against the super lightweight star.

"You trying to hurt my baby. We played it fair. We didn't do it like that. F*ck boxing, this is some bullsh*t. I came from the streets. You scared of Devin on a level playing field. I feel f*cked up over this. If you can brag about doing it, you shouldn't be on drugs."

Garcia's positive test for ostarine has caused a stir in the boxing community, with some under the belief that he's the victim of a conspiracy to discredit his win. Unfortunately, controversy is nothing new for 'KingRy,' whose antics prior to the fight drew tremendous attention from both supporters and detractors alike.

Criticism heightened after he failed to make weight for his super lightweight championship bout with Haney, rendering him ineligible to capture the WBC belt. Garcia, however, dismissed the importance of a championship belt, as he is more concerned with earning as much money as possible.

That, though, is counterintuitive given that he agreed to a bet in the event of a weigh-in failure, which ultimately cost him $1.5 million.

Gervonta Davis comes out in support of Ryan Garcia

While others are subjecting Ryan Garcia to tremendous criticism, Gervonta Davis, a former opponent of his, has taken to X/Twitter to express his support. He opined that the forces that be are engaging in a campaign to discredit Garcia.

"That was the biggest upset in boxing at the moment..I'm just saying people can pull strings. it's would go right up his alley right, becuz he been acting out!"

It marks a turn in Davis' attitude toward Garcia, which had previously been defined by animosity.