“We prepared for everything” - Stella Hemetsberger left no stone unturned for massive Jackie Buntan victory

Austria’s first ONE world champion Stella Hemetsberger knew the magnitude of her main event clash with Jackie Buntan and worked like never before to turn her dreams into reality.The 26-year-old Austrian stunned the reigning kickboxing champion by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 35 on September 5 and left Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium with the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai crown.While her historic conquest wouldn’t have been possible without her incredible talent in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’, Hemetsberger said it was a product of meticulous preparation.Speaking during the post-event interviews, ‘Always Hungry’ credited her coaches and teammates at RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club for guiding her every step of the way.&quot;As I said before the fight, we prepared for everything. So we didn't put a specific game plan to exactly execute one technique, but we worked to be overall complete and be ready for everything.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHemetsberger was indeed fully equipped against the credentialed Buntan, who came in as the favorite.The Austrian delivered a masterclass performance, scoring two knockdowns in the first round before weathering Buntan's middle-round surge.That legacy-defining win elevated Hemetsberger's record to 9-1 and proved the pathway from ONE Friday Fights to world champion status is achievable for those who dare to be great.Stella Hemetsberger says team reminded her to calm down after scoring early knockdownsStella Hemetsberger knew Jackie Buntan wouldn't go away easily, even after she dropped her twice with pinpoint counters in round 1.That said, the Austrian slugger did not get too overeager and stuck with her game plan. Her decision proved wise, as she was able to protect her lead as the full five rounds elapsed.The new ONE strawweight Muay Thai queen said in her in-ring interview:&quot;Yeah, I think the first round definitely played a big part. It was my first five-round fight and, like, my team told me to stay calm, not go crazy.”North American fans can rewatch this historic world title fight on demand via Amazon Prime Video.