"We had to pull our pants down all the way" - Jiri Prochazka discusses undergoing 'thorough inspection' as part of UFC's new anti-doping program

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka recently discussed the newly introduced anti-doping program by the UFC.

The UFC parted ways with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) at the turn of the year, ending an eight-year partnership with the national anti-doping agency for the United States. The organization announced that its own program, the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will be in effect from Dec. 31, 2023.

Prochazka narrated his own experience with the organization and described the UFC's renewed process. He mentioned the extent to which the process was carried out in an interview and seemed amused by the thorough nature of the testing.

"From the new year, it’s no longer USADA [United States Anti-Doping Agency] but it’s the UFC’s anti-doping organization. They came to see me last Sunday from Vienna but I must say that, it was one of the most thorough inspections I’ve ever had. When providing the sample, I felt like I was in kindergarten when we had to pull our pants down all the way down to our ankles. The inspection went thoroughly!" [translation via Championship Rounds]

Jiri Prochazka discusses potential title shot after a win at UFC 300

Jiri Prochazka is scheduled to take on Aleksandar Rakic on the preliminary card of UFC 300.

The event will be headlined by a bout between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former champ Jamahal Hill in his first title defense. Prochazka's last loss came at the hands of Pereira via a second-round TKO.

The Czech fighter hopes to mount another title challenge by securing a victory against Rakic. He stated that since his UFC 295 matchup against Pereira had an early ending, he could justify another title shot with a result at UFC 300.

In an interview with The Schmo, Prochazka said:

"I believe, after that last fight [at UFC 295], after that early end of [to] the fight [at UFC 295]. If I win next week [at UFC 300] and I hope and believe I'm able to win... I deserve a title shot."

Prochazka's No. 5 ranked opponent has not won since 2021 and will hope to change that against the former champion.

