"We're disappointed that fight didn't happen" - PFL CEO Peter Murray reveals why Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg didn't come to fruition

Speaking at the PFL vs. Bellator press conference, PFL CEO Peter Murray discussed a variety of topics. Among them was the question of why Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg ended up falling through, with Harrison instead making her way to the UFC.

Many believed that after PFL acquired Bellator and the subsequent announcement of a champions vs. champions card, Kayla Harrison, who was signed to the PFL, would end up facing Cris Cyborg, who is contracted to Bellator.

Recently, however, UFC boss Dana White announced that Harrison has signed with the UFC and will make her debut at UFC 300 in April against Holly Holm.

Murray was asked about the situation and Harrison's departure, to which he said:

"She's moving on to the UFC, she is going to be on a historic card, which I believe is a testament to the level and quality of talent in the PFL, so we wish her well. It's going to be interesting to see how she does in the 135 division, but nothing but love and we're really excited and continue to be excited about supporting women in the sport."

He went on to add that the PFL has a lot of "superstars," but also said:

"We have Cyborg. We're disappointed that fight between Kayla and Cyborg didn't happen, but Kayla chose not to make it happen and move on to her next chapter."

What does Kayla Harrison's MMA record look like?

Kayla Harrison has been dominant through the course of her MMA career. She holds a record of 16-1, with all her bouts taking place under the PFL banner aside from one Invicta FC appearance. The sole loss on her record came at the hands of Larissa Pacheco.

Despite suffering a defeat to Pacheco, Harrison has also defeated the Brazilian twice. Out of their three fights, no finishes were recorded, with the judges being required on all three occasions.

Kayla Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, and employs a dominant, grappling-heavy approach inside the cage. She has six TKOs, six decision wins, and four submissions to her name.

Harrison notably fought in the lightweight division in the PFL, but will move down to bantamweight in the UFC.