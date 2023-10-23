PFL CEO Peter Murray has shed light upon the MMA organization's vision for a potential 'Champions League of MMA.'

The Champions League is an annual football tournament, which features the best European football teams competing against each other. Murray has suggested that the organization aims to build a similar platform in MMA.

The PFL was founded after the acquisition of WSOF in 2017 and was officially launched in 2018. It's curently regarded by many as the second biggest MMA organization, with the UFC holding the No. 1 spot.

Speaking to Arab News, Peter Murray asserted that the organization's “global expansion is well underway." He explained that they'll have six regional leagues fully functional between now (2023) and 2026 and aim to organize over 50 events during that period.

While the MMA organization's European league is already up and running, a second regional league will be launched in 2024. He referenced the second league, PFL MENA, a partnership with Saudi Arabian firm SRJ, their strategic partner on both the global and regional levels.

Moreover, Peter Murray highlighted that the organization will launch its leagues in Australia and Africa in 2025, whereas its leagues in Brazil and Asia will follow in 2026.

He opined that the organization would build talent on the regional level in Saudi Arabia and in different parts of the world, eventually bringing the top talent to international PFL pay-per-view events.

Peter Murray foresees the organization building a “Saudi ecosystem” by working with Saudi sports federations, organizing regional events, and providing high-profile training and coaching resources to Saudi Arabia. Murray stated:

“We’re excited about that.”

Furthermore, emphasizing that they're looking to create a Champions League sort of tournament in MMA, Murray said:

"Then, ultimately, the opportunity to … make their way to the PFL global season and perhaps even pay-per-view... So essentially, creating the Champions League of MMA."

"Why this is compelling to the top fighters throughout the world, including the best of MMA athletes throughout the Middle East, is (that) today, there’s absolutely no system to support these athletes professionally... Hope is the athlete strategy today. PFL is changing that."

Francis Ngannou on Peter Murray's role in him signing for the PFL

In an edition of the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast a few weeks ago, veteran UFC commentator Joe Rogan hosted former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

During their conversation, Ngannou spoke about leaving the UFC in January 2023 and signing with the PFL MMA organization in the ensuing months.

Francis Ngannou credited Peter Murray for approaching him and offering him a lucrative contract, which culminated in his signing with the organization. 'The Predator' also claimed that it was significantly better than the contract offered to him by rival MMA organization ONE Championship during their negotiations.

Meanwhile, Joe Rogan addressed the same and implied that the MMA organization doesn't possess big-name stars, which is why they need someone like Francis Ngannou.

Check out Rogan and Ngannou's assessment in the JRE video below [00:35]: