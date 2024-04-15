"We're going to see what he's really made of" - Liam Harrison believes Superlek will push Jonathan Haggerty to the limit

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is excited for a major Muay Thai fight to unfold later this year.

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom is set to defend his gold against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two lock horns at ONE 168: Denver, ONE Championship's highly anticipated return to the continental United States. The event broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6.

Harrison believes the Thai fighter will push his British compatriot to the absolute edge when they meet in the circle, and fans will be treated to an exciting spectacle.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a recent interview, Harrison shared his thoughts on the upcoming Haggerty vs. Superlek fight at ONE 168: Denver.

'Hitman' said:

"He [Jonathan Haggerty] is a very, very dangerous young man. He's an exciting fighter to watch. [Against Superlek], we're going to see what he's really made of."

Harrison and Haggerty have had a rocky relationship over the past few years, but the two have always maintained a level of respect toward each other. It's good to see 'Hitman' still recognize Haggerty's accomplishments in the world's largest martial arts organization.

'Hitman' Liam Harrison returns to face Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167

Former ONE world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison can't wait to return to action following more than a year on the sidelines recovering from a knee injury he suffered in 2022.

Liam Harrison is set for a highly anticipated comeback fight against Japan's Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 7th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

