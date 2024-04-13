Liam Harrison says Felipe Lobo exposed the glaring “defensive flaws” in Jonathan Haggerty’s game

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai star and sports legend Liam Harrison recently sat down with Sky Sports on YouTube to talk about a few things in his career and the sport in general.

One of the more interesting bits of the conversation was Harrison's assessment of the most recent performance of his divisional king, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

'The General' successfully defended his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne in a back-and-forth brawl with Brazil's Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

The British world champion had to survive a frightening knockdown to come back with a vengeance and ultimately win the bout via knockout in the third round. While a lot of people were impressed by Haggerty's comeback win, 'Hitman' Harrison saw things differently.

He said:

"He was very close to getting stopped there. I think in that fight he showed a lot of defensive flaws.”

Credit goes to Lobo for coming in hot and taking the fight to the world champ. For what it's worth, a rematch should be set in place in the future.

Check out the full interview here.

Liam Harrison set to face Katsuki Kitano in comeback fight at ONE 167

At ONE 167 on June 7th, 'Hitman' will finally make his long-awaited return to action after being sidelined for more than a year. After being briefly linked to a bout with John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 18 earlier this year, Liam Harrison had to pull out due to injury once again.

Now, fully recovered and healthy, 'Hitman' is hungry to get back in the ring and take it to Katsuki Kitano. The Japanese star is coming off a strong win over Halil Kutukcu at ONE Friday Fights 38 in October last year and has strong momentum on his side.

On his upcoming battle with Kitano, Liam Harrison said:

"I'm all focused on this one. Tough opponent. He's younger than me, he's going to be young, hungry looking to make a name for himself and the old boy's going to have to put him back in his place."

ONE 167 goes down at Impact Arena and will air live on US Primetime on June 7th, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

