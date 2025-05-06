“We’re going to stay on top longer” - Superbon lauds Nong-O’s timeless talent in incredible win over Kongthoranee

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon of Thailand, was ecstatic after seeing close friend and former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama claim victory last weekend.
Nong-O delivered a vintage performance, defeating younger adversary, no.3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video.
Speaking to Bangkok Post in a recent interview after the fight, Superbon shared just how thrilled he was with Nong-O's victory.
The Superbon Training Camp founder said:
"Today, that victory [proves] that we’ve been here for more than 20 years and we’ve stayed on top. We don’t want to let everyone down. We’re going to stay on top longer."
ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 3. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Superbon doesn't see the need for a Nong-O vs. Kongthoranee trilogy: "He won by a lot"
Featherweight kickboxing king Superbon believes there is no need for fans to see a third fight between Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, because of how dominant the legendary fighter was.
Many fans feel it was a close fight, but Superbon says Nong-O did more than enough to create the separation.
Superbon told Bangkok Post:
"I think this fight is a bit far, because he won by a lot. If you see the fight, I think it’s not going to happen again because I think Nong-O won a lot in this fight. If you look back, and he didn’t get (wobbled) in the second round, he clearly won. I think it’s not going to happen."
