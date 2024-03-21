"We're not hi-fiving one another" - Leading UFC lawsuit plaintiff Nate Quarry releases statement addressing criticism after $335M settlement

After a years-long legal battle, the UFC and fighter representatives have reached a $335 million settlement in a pair of antitrust lawsuits. The agreement resolves claims that the UFC utilized monopolistic practices to limit fighter pay and restrict competition.

The lawsuits, filed on behalf of fighters who competed between 2010 and 2021, initially sought $1.6 billion in damages. While falling short of that target, the settlement offers significant compensation to a large pool of fighters.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement," a UFC spokesperson stated, acknowledging court approval is still pending.

However, Nate Quarry, a leading plaintiff in the case, addressed criticism regarding the settlement amount in a separate statement. Acknowledging the initial goal of broader industry reform, Quarry emphasized time constraints and logistical hurdles in pursuing injunctive relief, which could have mandated changes to the promotion's business model.

"We didn't get everything we wanted, but going through another five years of litigation wasn't realistic. We're not hi-fiving one another... But we are pleased that a lot of fighters are going to be getting some compensation for being underpaid."

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Brendan Schaub defends Dana White in UFC's antitrust lawsuit settlement

In the wake of the promotion settling a $335 million class-action lawsuit brought by former fighters, retired UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub has sparked debate by suggesting the blame for the lack of competition in MMA lies with the fighters themselves, not Dana White

In his The Fighter and The Kid podcast, Schaub argued that the settlement won't change the landscape of the sport; instead, he placed the onus on fighters to create change.

Schaub stated on the podcast:

"UFC settled the antitrust lawsuit. HUGE win for the UFC. Bad for every other organization for so many reasons. UFC remains the king. Until the fighters unionize like MLB, NBA, and NFL, nothing will ever change. You can be mad at Dana White all you want, but it’s not his fault or job. His Job is to build the UFC as big as possible and make the most profit. Period. Which he’s doing at a historic level. This, unfortunately, is on the fighters."

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet