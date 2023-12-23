"We’re like brothers” - Dan Henderson’s brutal KO over Michael Bisping made Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson cry in the locker room

Michael Bisping's knockout defeat to Dan Henderson at UFC 100 is regarded as one of the most brutal finishes in the promotion's history.

'Hendo' landed a massive overhand right that knocked his opponent unconscious, and followed up by leaping into the air and landing a crushing forearm that finished the fight.

At the time, there were questions about whether or not 'The Count' would be the same fighter after such a severe knockout. Now, former UFC champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has shared how Henderson's stoppage over the Brit affected him.

Dan Henderson recently appeared on the JAXXON PODCAST hosted by 'Rampage'. The pair discussed his brutal KO win over Michael Bisping, and Jackson said this:

"I never cry, but me and Bisping, we're like brothers. Especially back then, we're not as close now because some b*lls**t happened between our managers. But me, [Cheick] Kongo and Bisping, we were like brothers. I never cried when I got knocked out, but when Bisping got knocked out one time, I thought it was... I cried in the locker room. He got knocked out that bad, I felt really bad."

Watch the video below from 30:22:

Michael Bisping believes Islam Makhachev should focus on lightweight before looking for a second title

Islam Makhachev voiced his interest in moving to welterweight to challenge Leon Edwards following UFC 296, where 'Rocky' defeated Colby Covington via unanimous decision.

But Michael Bisping, a former UFC champion, believes that Makhachev should look to defend his title at least one more time before looking to become a two-division champion.

The Dagestani has only defended his title against the featherweight king, Alexander Volkanovski. While he defeated 'The Great' both times, the Brit believes Makhachev should face a bonafide lightweight contender to establish his reign at 155 pounds.

During a recent YouTube video, 'The Count' said this:

"One person in particular that's talking s**t is Islam Makhachev. [He] is the lightweight champion, and he has come out and said, '[Edwards vs. Covington] was c**p, I would have finished the pair of them.' He's calling out Leon Edwards next."

Michael Bisping continued:

"We all want to be double champions. But you've got to defend against someone in the lightweight division. It's as simple as that. You're last two fights have been against the featherweight champion, Volkanovski, as we know. You've got to give someone a shot. Whether it's Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, whoever else."

Watch the video below from 3:30: