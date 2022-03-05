"We're not like Dustin Poirier where we have to cut all this weight to be a bully" - Colby Covington slams 'The Diamond' for fighting "littler" guys 

Colby Covington recently slammed Dustin Poirier for being a bully who fights smaller guys than his natural weight.

Covington says that unlike Poirier, he fights in his natural weight class and doesn't cut a lot to make the welterweight limit. In the latest episode of the UFC 272 Embedded series, 'Chaos' stated:

"We don't have to be a bully. We're not like Dustin Poirier where we have to cut all this weight to be a bully and fight guys that are littler than us. I fight in my natural weight class. I fight people because I know I am the best in the world. I don't have to cut weight to get a weight advantage. I'm the best."

Watch the UFC 272 Embedded: Vlog Series - Episode 6 below:

Dustin Poirier fights in the lightweight division. He has won the interim title in the weight class and has also fought twice for the undisputed belt. However, 'The Diamond' has previously revealed that he walks around at almost 180 lb. So, there's a considerable amount of weight the Louisiana native has to cut to make 155 lb.

Furthermore, Poirier has indicated that he is contemplating a move to the welterweight division. A possible opponent at 170 lb could be Nate Diaz. The pair were involved in a back-and-forth on social media not too long ago. However, there has been no official word from the UFC on that potential fight.

Colby Covington vs. Dustin Poirier: A fight destined to happen?

Covington's relationship with his former teammates at the American Top Team (ATT) gym has deteriorated in recent times. Besides his beef with Jorge Masvidal, Covington also does not see eye to eye with Poirier.

During an interaction with the media ahead of UFC 271, 'The Diamond' spoke about a possible fight against 'Chaos'. Poirier stated that he won't fight Covington inside the octagon but is ready to scrap outside of it:

"No. I'll never fight [Colby Covington] in an octagon where there's finances on the line. If I'm fighting Colby, we're both going to jail. I'm going to jail. I'm not going to fight him in an octagon. He's not making money off of my career and what I've done. This is something different, you know. You will never see me fight Colby Covington in the UFC."

Watch Dustin Poirier give his take on a possible fight with Colby Covington:

For now, Covington is set to take on Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272 in a matter of hours.

