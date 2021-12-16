"You're a piece of s**t father" - Colby Covington insults Dustin Poirier and his wife in distasteful callout

Colby Covington sent a shocking string of insults towards Dustin Poirier in a recent interview as speculation mounts regarding what the future holds for both men.

While the pair may have been teammates once upon a time at American Top Team, their relationship has soured dramatically over the last few years to the point where they actively dislike each other.

They're currently competing a weight class apart, but make no mistake about it, Dustin Poirier and Colby Covington want to fight.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Covington went hard in the paint with his trash talk when discussing the feud with 'The Diamond'.

“It’s so personal, this isn’t about the rankings. He’s number one at lightweight, I’m number one at welterweight, but to be honest Schmo, we weigh the exact same weight. He probably weighs five or 10 pounds more than me. We used to step on the scale every day and Dustin was like 185, 190. I’m about 182, 185 max. It’s not like I’m picking on a guy in a different weight class.

“I’m picking on a guy that said it’s ‘on sight’ in the media. He said when I see Colby, it’s ‘on sight.' I wanna keep these guys held accountable for their street cred. They’re talking all this s*** in the media but when it’s time to do business and get in the cage and actually fight, they’re nowhere to be found. So Dustin, you’re a f***ing coward, your wife is a hoe and she has fake t**s on her chest, and you’re a piece of s*** father.”

What's next for Dustin Poirier?

The latest talk around the Twittersphere is that Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz may genuinely be looking to settle their own feud inside the octagon in the near future, potentially as soon as January.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Both @NateDiaz209 and @DustinPoirier are legitimately serious about fighting each other next month, I’m told. Both would accept the fight right away for January. Both @NateDiaz209 and @DustinPoirier are legitimately serious about fighting each other next month, I’m told. Both would accept the fight right away for January.

There's also the possibility that Dustin Poirier resets, takes some time away from mixed martial arts and eventually comes back to take on Michael Chandler. If he were to win that contest, he may head right back to the top of the list for a shot at the UFC lightweight title.

Alternatively, a meeting with Colby Covington in a huge grudge match could be on the cards.

