"Just hold in there for me" - Islam Makhachev sends a message to Charles Oliveira after latter's successful title defense at UFC 269

Islam Makhachev has sent a message on social media to lightweight champion Charles Oliveira after his impressive victory over No.1 contender Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Oliveira triumphed over Poirier at a time of 1:02 in round three of their main event inside Nevada's T-Mobile Arena. He won via submission using a rear naked choke.

No.4 UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev took to Twitter to congratulate 'Do Bronx' and told him to wait with the belt so that they can fight each other inside the octagon sometime in the future.

"Congrats @CharlesDoBronxs [Charles Oliveira's Twitter account]. Just hold in there for me [trophy emoji]" said Makhachev

Charles Oliveira has now improved to a 32-8-1 record in his professional mixed martial arts career, while Dustin Poirier falls to 28-7-1.

Oliveira is expected to make his next title defense against the No.2-ranked Justin Gaethje, who most recently defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 268 in New York last month.

Islam Makhachev is scheduled to face Beneil Dariush in a title eliminator at UFC Fight Night 203 early next year

Islam Makhachev's next fight will be against No.3-ranked lightweight star Beneil Dariush at UFC Fight Night 203 on February 26, 2022. The winner of the five-round main event bout will be in line for a title shot.

Makhachev (21-1) last fought Dan Hooker at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi on October 30. He won via submission on Fight Island using a kimura within just two minutes and 25 seconds of the first round.

Dariush (21-4-1), on the other hand, triumphed over former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 262 in May earlier this year.

Islam Makhachev is currently on a nine-fight winning streak in the UFC after losing to Adriano Martins via KO at UFC 192 in October 2015.

Meanwhile, Dariush has followed up his loss at the hands of Alexander Hernandez at UFC 222 in March 2018 with seven straight victories.

