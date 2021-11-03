"The dude was ready to retire because of the cold" - Colby Covington slams Khamzat Chimaev for almost retiring due to COVID-19

Colby Covington isn't too worried about Khamzat Chimaev. According to the welterweight challenger, Chimaev doesn't stand a chance against him if COVID-19 almost sent him to retirement.

Speaking to Adam Catterall of BT Sport ahead of UFC 268, Colby Covington said:

"[Chimaev] got put down by the cold. The dude was ready to retire because of the cold. He was crying about this Covid. Man, all you need is some vitamin C. Imagine, think about that. He was ready to retire from the cold. Imagine what I would do to him. I'm not the cold. The cold has a 99.9% survival rate. I tell you what, you get in the UFC octagon with me, it's a lot less survival rate than that."

The Chechen-born Swede appeared to announce his retirement from MMA three weeks after lingering COVID-19 symptoms forced him to withdraw from UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad. However, the super prospect walked back his comments and made a successful comeback at UFC 267 after being sidelined for 13 months.

Colby Covington believes Khamzat Chimaev isn't ready for a title fight

The COVID-19 complications that almost forced Khamzat Chimaev to retire didn't appear to be an issue in his return fight against Li Jingliang at UFC 267 last Saturday. Chimaev dominated the Chinese competitor so thoroughly that he didn't even absorb a single strike.

After the fight, 'Borz' put the entire UFC welterweight division on notice and sent an ominous warning to welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. However, Colby Covington believes Chimaev hasn't proven himself just yet to be inserted in the title picture. He said:

"'C*mshot' Chimaev? You know, 'C*mshot,' what does he have, three fights in the UFC? He hasn't fought anybody ranked. Oh yeah, four fights in the UFC and we're talking about the guy like he's ready for a title shot, like he's ready for the top of the division? When he starts fighting guys that are in the Top 5, then we can start talking about him potentially fighting these top-name fights. But until then, the guy is nobody."

Covington will take on Usman in the main event of UFC 268 on Saturday. It will be a rematch of their UFC 245 title fight, which saw Usman retain the crown via TKO.

