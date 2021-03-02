"I think I'm done' - Khamzat Chimaev announces shock MMA retirement on social media

Khamzat Chimaev appears to have announced his retirement from MMA in an emotional message posted on his Instagram account.

The Russian-Swedish fighter took the UFC Welterweight division by storm in 2020 when he fought three times in less than two months. Khamzat Chimaev's performances impressed combat sports fans so much that he was already being considered for a 170 lbs title shot.

Khamzat Chimaev had recently traveled to the United States to receive special treatment as he suffered from a severe case of COVID-19. It is believed he still has lingering symptoms of the disease.

He took to his social media account to inform fans of his decision:

"I want to say thank you to everyone for their support in my path in this sport. I think I'm done, yes, I know that I didn't take the belt, but this is not the most important victory in this life. It may upset you, but my heart and body tell me everything. I want to say a huge thank you to my team. I want to say a huge thank you to UFC," Khamzat Chimaev wrote on his Instagram account.

From Khamzat Chimaev’s Instagram (and translated through Instagram) pic.twitter.com/EiJYKroClj — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 2, 2021

According to TSN Sports' Aaron Bronsteter, Khamzat Chimaev also wrote this to his Instagram stories a bit earlier than the main post:

"Take yourself and your family. This is the most important thing. The main thing is I don't know what this disease is but is not easily outlived," Khamzat Chimaev wrote, according to a translation from Russian.

Khamzat Chimaev was supposed to face Leon Edwards

Khamzat Chimaev was supposed to fight Leon Edwards on his way to a title shot in the Welterweight division. However, the bout was canceled three times due to Edwards and then Chimaev testing positive to COVID-19 ahead of the bout.

The fight was canceled for the third time in 2021 after Khamzat Chimaev said he was still suffering from lingering symptoms of the disease.