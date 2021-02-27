"I'm very grateful" - Khamzat Chimaev thanks Dana White for medical treatment and gives update on return

Khamzat Chimaev has hinted towards a potential return to the UFC. Taking to social media, the rising UFC prospect claimed that he will be seeing everyone in June, as he continues his journey on the road to recovery.

The Russian-born Swede fighter sent out a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to Dana White and the UFC. Chimaev thanked the UFC management for bringing him to the US and help him with better treatment in dealing with the aftermath of COVID-19.

Here is what Khamzat Chimaev posted on Instagram:

Khamzat Chimaev was set to fight on March 13th in the main event of a UFC Vegas event against Leon Edwards. However, in the aftermath of his positive COVID-19 test, Chimaev was forced to pull out of the fight once again, as his lungs still showcased complications from the coronavirus infection.

The UFC eventually decided to fly Chimaev to the US in order to provide him with better treatment. Judging by his latest Instagram stories, Borz is currently in Las Vegas, Nevada, as he continues his treatment and preparation towards his return to the octagon.

Who could Khamzat Chimaev face in the UFC after his return?

Khamzat Chimaev was initially set to face Leon Edwards in only his fourth fight for the UFC. However, the Swede-based fighter has now shown his interest in a potential fight against Neil Magny.

Taking to Twitter, Chimaev responded to a tweet from Magny and suggested that he will slap him if they ever cross paths. The Wolf also expressed his interest in fighting Magny upon his return in June.

For March 13th, Khamzat Chimaev has been replaced by Belal Muhammad. Fresh of his win at UFC 258, Belal went on to accept a fight against Edwards on short notice and is willing to prove a point to the rest of the UFC's welterweight division.

It remains to be seen if the UFC would consider going back to re-booking the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards fight for the fourth time after March 13th. However, with a win over Rocky, Belal himself could potentially express interest in a fight against Chimaev.