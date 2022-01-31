Dustin Poirier reveals walk-around weight after size comparisons with Fedor Emelianenko

Dustin Poirier has been bulking up and his latest picture with heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko is proof of the same. 'The Diamond' recently shared a picture with Emelianenko on Twitter where they appear to be of a similar size and that got fans speculating about Poirier's current weight.

Poirier currently competes in the lightweight division in the UFC where the limit is 155lbs whereas Emelianenko competes in the heavyweight division and weighs around 230lbs. It's understandable why fans started speculating about the former UFC interim champion's weight upon seeing the pair appear to be of the same size in a recent picture.

Poirier, however, took to Twitter to put an end to all the speculation by revealing he's currently walking around at 182lbs. While his next fight is yet to be announced, it's likely that he will fight in the welterweight division moving forward.

The Louisianan already has two title fight losses in the lightweight division and it's unlikely he'll get a third crack at the belt anytime soon. Even before his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, Poirier spoke about potentially moving up to welterweight down the line.

"No, I’m not retiring. I’m 32, man. I feel good. You see the way I’m moving out here today. I feel good. I’m having fun. If anything, I’ll go up. I’ll probably go to 170; if anything," Poirier told MMA Junkie.

Check out the interview below:

When is Dustin Poirier's next fight?

Dustin Poirier is rumored to be facing Nate Diaz in a welterweight clash in his next outing. Both Diaz and Poirier have shown interest in fighting each other but the UFC is yet to book the matchup.

Diaz has just one fight remaining under his current UFC contract and that could be the reason why the fight is being delayed. It's rumored that the promotion is urging the Stockton native to extend his contract. If the fight with Poirier comes to fruition, it will be an intriguing matchup.

Both Diaz and Poirier are coming off losses in their last fight and it will be interesting to see which of the two fighters will emerge victorious when they collide.

