"We're all making money while half the nurses in the world are being laid off" - Dominick Cruz grateful to the UFC for successfully hosting events during the pandemic

Dominick Cruz has expressed his gratitude to the UFC for allowing fighters to make a living during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the UFC 269 post-fight press conference, the former two-time bantamweight champion was asked about the difference between fighting at the empty Apex and in front of a sold-out crowd inside the T-Mobile Arena.

Cruz said fans make the sport feel special and went on to praise the UFC for its attitude and work during the pandemic.

"The UFC has kept us working through the entire pandemic. Kudos to Dana White, kudos to UFC, IMG-WME, Hunter [Campbell], Sean Shelby. Listen, they're not forcing things on us if you know what I'm saying. We're all free to do what we need to do so we can keep working. We've all stayed employed through this entire thing... If you want to talk about pay from us, we're all making money while half the nurses in the world are being laid off. It's tragic."

The 36-year-old noted that the UFC's viewership has grown by over 50% and that MMA is the fastest-growing sport in the world. Dominick Cruz also said he would stand by the promotion after everything they'd done for fighters during the pandemic.

In March 2020, Vanity broke a story suggesting that the UFC had laid off staff members following news that Endeavor, the promotion's parent company, had let go of 250 employees.

Dana White hit back and forced Vanity to issue a retraction. In an Instagram video, he said:

"Nobody will lose their job at the UFC. Nobody is getting laid off. It’s not gonna happen. The other side of Endeavor laid some people off. I’m not laying anybody off. It’s not gonna happen.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Dominick Cruz is open to facing Jose Aldo

Following his win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269, Dominick Cruz expressed a desire to fight former featherweight king Jose Aldo.

“I’m not going to say no to an Aldo fight just because that moves me closer to the title. Aldo’s a legend in the sport. I have nothing but respect for all these guys. So I’m trying to go… I’m going up towards the title and the champ."

Aldo picked up a big win over No.5-ranked Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44 and called out T.J. Dillashaw, who is currently nursing a knee injury. If the former champ isn't ready early next year, the stage could be set for a dream match between Aldo and Cruz.

Even interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan believes Jose Aldo vs. Dominick Cruz is the fight to make.

