"We're open to it" - Justin Gaethje's manager hints at possible fight with Michael Chandler

Justin Gaethje's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, opens up about the possibility of his client fighting Michael Chandler next in the UFC lightweight division.

No. 2 in the 155 lb UFC ranking, Justin Gaethje was linked to a potential fight with Charles Oliveira but appears to prefer Chandler instead. Chandler comes from a successful debut in the promotion when he knocked Dan Hooker out in the first round of their co-main event bout at UFC 257.

According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Abdelaziz - who also manages the career of the current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov - said that a fight between Justin Gaethje and Chandler could happen.

"We're open to it. Justin has fought a lot of guys tougher than Michael Chandler. But he needs to stop trying so hard in the media."

Asked Justin Gaethje’s (@Justin_Gaethje) manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) what the chances are Michael Chandler is his next fight.



“We’re open to it. Justin has fought a lot of guys tougher than Michael Chandler. But he needs to stop trying so hard in the media.” — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 2, 2021

Justin Gaethje's previous appearance in the UFC happened in 2020 when Khabib defeated him in a lightweight title fight. The bout marks Khabib's last performance in the promotion since the Dagestani grappler announced he would be retiring after that.

Justin Gaethje giving up on his career if Conor McGregor fights for the belt again

Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje

In an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Justin Gaethje talked about the UFC lightweight division's panorama and what he expects of his future competing in the weight class.

"There's a lot of options right now [in the lightweight division]. I want to get back for the title. My coach knows. He has the same goal as me. So, that's in the future."

Advertisement

Justin Gaethje also revealed that he would lose interest in fighting in the UFC if Conor McGregor was given another title shot after his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The Irishman collects two losses in the 155 lb as he also lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

"If [McGregor] fights next for the title, I would probably never fight in the UFC again. That would be preposterous. For now, he's still at No. 6. He has won one fight in his entire life in the lightweight division. I have no respect for him in that manner. But yeah, I would like to fight him. I don't think he should be my next fight. I rather fight Dustin Poirier. That's who I want to fight. That's the best man in the division right now if Khabib remains retired."

On an ESPN+ live stream, Dana White says Justin Gaethje will “probably” fight Charles Oliveira next #UFCFightIsland — Nolan King (@mma_kings) January 6, 2021

Do you think Justin Gaethje should fight Charles Oliveira next? Or someone else? Let us know in the comments.