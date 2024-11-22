"We're all ranked" - Jonathan Di Bella reminds fans how dangerous Rui Botelho and ONE Championship's strikers really are

Jonathan Di Bella recognizes that he is among the elite fighters in ONE Championship's strawweight kickboxing division. He also reserved high praise for his peers.

During an interview with Combat Sports Today, the former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion was asked for his thoughts on his next opponent, Rui Botelho. Di Bella responded:

"You know, every opponent in ONE Championship is going to be a hard opponent and a tough opponent. We're all ranked, top whatever in the world. We're top ten in the world, top five in the world."

Watch the entire interview below:

Botelho presents an intriguing problem for Di Bella to solve at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6 because of his all-out offense, which led to hard-earned victories over Zhang Peimian in November 2023 and Thongpoon PK Saenchai this past October.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing standout typically starts slowly, dissecting his opponent's strategy before implementing a counter strategy in the later rounds.

But given that the Italian-Canadian already expects Botelho to go for the finish, Di Bella may already have something special prepared for the Brazilian inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jonathan Di Bella dead set on victory at ONE Fight Night 26

Jonathan Di Bella knows his road to challenging ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titlist Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the 125-pound kickboxing crown begins with a victory at ONE Fight Night 26.

A motivated Di Bella recently told ONE:

"Whatever I have to do to win, I'll do. I'll see his style in the fight, during the fight, and whatever happens, happens. Maybe win by decision, win by knockout."

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

