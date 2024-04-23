"We're waiting" - Three-division king Anatoly Malykhin willing to face anyone who dares cross his path

Anatoly Malykhin is certainly not the kind of champion that after achieving what he set out to do, is going to rest on his laurels and retreat into the background.

The undefeated Russian has never backed down from a challenge and he has no plans to start doing that now that he sits at the top of three weight divisions.

At ONE 166: Qatar, Malykhin made history by becoming a three weight world champion, stopping Reinier de Ridder for a second time to win the middleweight title.

Ruling over three divisions comes with a lot of responsibility, but that is something that he welcomes with open arms, embracing the idea that challengers will come from all angles.

The triple world hampion is looking forward to beginning his reign as an active and defending champion and as a result, is welcoming anyone that wants to step up to the plate.

Anatoly Malykhin told ONE Championship in a recent interview that he is ready and waiting for his next test:

"We're waiting for those who are ready to test their skills against me. So, folks, welcome to ONE Championship."

Anatoly Malykhin isn't waiting for his next challenge to come to him

Anatoly Malykhin has made it perfectly clear during his time in ONE Championship that if an opponent doesn't want to come to him, he will go to them.

The undefeated Russian powerhouse has been constantly pursuing the next challenge or opponent that is on his hit list, leading him to Qatar in March.

Now that he has made history and conquered three weight classes, he isn't looking to take his foot off the pedals and let the challengers come to him.

Anatoly Malykhin wants to be fed more and he's confident that he can maintain a tight grip over all three weight classes from middleweight to heavyweight.

Several contenders could be in line for title shots in the near future but rest assured, Malykhin will not rest until he has proven himself to be better than all of them.

