"We respect each other" - KSI reveals how he honestly feels about both Logan Paul and Jake Paul

In the aftermath of his brother Deji's loss at the recent YouTubers vs. TikTokers event, KSI reunited with his brother, and the two appeared in a new video released by Deji.

In the video, KSI spoke to his brother about his recent loss to Vinnie Hacker and discussed other boxing-related topics. KSI even mentioned how he likes to keep himself real and used his beef with fellow YouTuber Logan Paul as an example.

KSI spoke about how he respects Logan after their two fights but still isn't in touch with the latter.

"For me, I'm always like, just be real. Like the beef between me and Logan, it was real. Yeah, I guess we respect each other but it's not like I'm messaging him all the time. It's not like we're cool like that."

On the other hand, KSI's beef with Jake Paul seems to be on a whole different level at this point. The British YouTuber said that he obviously doesn't like the younger Paul brother, and 'The Problem Child' isn't a fan of KSI either.

While discussing the topic with his brother, KSI even mentioned how easy it is for people to be real and be themselves instead of just pretending to be someone they're not.

"Me and Jake, obviously, we don't f**ing like each other. Yeah, that's obvious but that's just how I am. Like I've always been real and it's just easy to be real."

KSI is aiming to get back in the boxing ring shortly

KSI is currently focusing on his career outside of the boxing ring and is busy with his own YouTube channel 'Sidemen' and his music career. However, in a recent video released on his own channel, KSI mentioned how he is capable of beating every single fighter from the YouTubers vs. TikTokers card.

KSI's comments seem to have sparked a feud with Austin McBroom, who was the winner of the main event on YouTubers vs. TikTokers after he annihilated Bryce Hall in their showdown.

Both KSI and McBroom could be on the verge of fighting one another. But KSI is also expected to fight Jake Paul at some point down the road.

